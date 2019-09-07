DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Comparison side by side

Both DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corporation 41 4.25 N/A 2.58 17.72 American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.63 N/A 1.81 20.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DNB Financial Corporation and American National Bankshares Inc. American National Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to DNB Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. DNB Financial Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than American National Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DNB Financial Corporation and American National Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that DNB Financial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DNB Financial Corporation and American National Bankshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 American National Bankshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively American National Bankshares Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 12.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.7% of DNB Financial Corporation shares and 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.5% of DNB Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are American National Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72% American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2%

For the past year DNB Financial Corporation was more bullish than American National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors DNB Financial Corporation.