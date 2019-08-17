Dnb Asset Management As Upped Kimco Realty (KIM) Stake; Shorts at SHANGRI-LA ASIA LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (SHALF) Lowered By 17%

Dnb Asset Management As increased Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) stake by 2.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As acquired 963 shares as Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 45,019 shares with $832.85 million value, up from 44,056 last quarter. Kimco Realty Corp now has $7.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 2.53M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c

SHANGRI-LA ASIA LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHALF) had a decrease of 17% in short interest. SHALF’s SI was 2.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17% from 3.34 million shares previously. It closed at $1.23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns and operates hotels and associated properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It operates through four divisions: Hotel Ownership, Property Rentals, Hotel Management Services, and Property Sales. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides hotel management, marketing, consultancy, reservation, and related services; and owns and leases office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences.

Another recent and important Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited: Diversified And Highly Complicated – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kimco Realty has $2100 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $19.63’s average target is 5.14% above currents $18.67 stock price. Kimco Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by BTIG Research. Citigroup maintained Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America upgraded Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.38 million were accumulated by Adelante Mngmt Lc. Moreover, United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.08% or 1.71M shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 266 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 667,446 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Sei Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 206,163 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 56,701 were reported by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 469,085 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 224,272 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 4,219 shares. The Wisconsin-based Thompson Mngmt has invested 0.64% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).