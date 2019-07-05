Dnb Asset Management As Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Trimmed by $412.31 Million as Stock Value Rose; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose While Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Its Position by $14.07 Million

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,597 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 billion, down from 24,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 862,969 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 57,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.18 million, down from 143,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 750,194 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 35.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21,463 shares to 52,209 shares, valued at $3.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 394,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,377 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com owns 1.01M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 23,665 shares stake. Axa invested 0.27% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 477,779 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.19% or 3,997 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap invested in 6,319 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Guardian Co reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 13.02M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 69,681 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na accumulated 1,156 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability holds 165 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.74% or 203,938 shares. Prns Llc accumulated 43,716 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Company has 80,542 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.