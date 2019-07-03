Dnb Asset Management As Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) Trimmed by $1.26 Billion as Valuation Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Declined While Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered by $5.21 Million Its Position

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 15,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,904 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 billion, down from 48,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 1.13 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $273.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.01 million for 26.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. McMullen Michael R. had sold 17,491 shares worth $1.31 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,078 shares to 14,936 shares, valued at $474.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 696,594 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc has 478,800 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 7,000 shares. 180,000 are owned by Catalyst Advsrs Lc. United Service Automobile Association holds 102,265 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,376 shares stake. Nuwave Ltd Company has invested 0.47% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 387,692 shares. Prelude Capital Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company stated it has 9,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Garde Cap has 13,277 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc reported 21,312 shares. Amp Investors accumulated 211,430 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 739,842 shares. Sit Invest Assoc reported 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).