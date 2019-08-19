Dnb Asset Management As Raised By $154.23 Million Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position; BTCS (BTCS) SI Increased By 469.7%

Dnb Asset Management As increased Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) stake by 25.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As acquired 2,776 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 13,821 shares with $767.90 million value, up from 11,045 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc now has $4.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 1.38 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60

BTCS INC (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had an increase of 469.7% in short interest. BTCS’s SI was 37,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 469.7% from 6,600 shares previously. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1824. About 99,798 shares traded. BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company has market cap of $3.07 million. It intends to create a portfolio of digital assets, including bitcoin and other protocol tokens to provide investors a diversified pure-play exposure to the bitcoin and blockchain industries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne has $9000 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $63.42’s average target is 60.92% above currents $39.41 stock price. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $52.5000 target. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $56 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital.