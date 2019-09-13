Dnb Asset Management As Position in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Boosted by $468,090; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) by 0.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 3 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 13,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15B, up from 13,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.15. About 18,640 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 62.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 77,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 45,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 123,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 255,182 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey)

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Gain on Thursday With Improved Global Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RGA, Horace Mann wrap up $2.9B annuity reinsurance deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (RGA) CEO Anna Manning on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

