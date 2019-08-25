Dnb Asset Management As Lowered Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $363.20 Million; Kempen Capital Management Stake in Ppg Inds Com (PPG) Has Lowered by $640,976 as Share Value Rose

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 5,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 15,166 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 20,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 821,950 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. –

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 44,959 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68B, down from 51,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amer Registered Invest Advisor owns 8,547 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 0% or 100 shares. New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ima Wealth accumulated 200 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 17,882 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 10,957 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com holds 1.04M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 268,706 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 31,069 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,440 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has 1.71M shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 250 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C by 711 shares to 19,511 shares, valued at $683.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 62,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 142,425 shares to 213,583 shares, valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TRN).