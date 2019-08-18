Dnb Asset Management As Lowered Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Holding; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Cut Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,318 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 2,318 shares with $355,000 value, down from 4,636 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $16.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 617,221 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna

Dnb Asset Management As decreased American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) stake by 10.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As sold 3,132 shares as American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 26,716 shares with $2.79 billion value, down from 29,848 last quarter. American Water Works Co Inc now has $22.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 1.07 million shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 0.09% or 240,845 shares in its portfolio. Amer Insur Tx stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.2% or 515,869 shares. Mcf holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. 15,100 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 18,550 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1.21 million shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). De Burlo Group Inc Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Monetary Group Inc Inc reported 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cleararc Capital invested in 0.09% or 4,383 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has 3,036 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 50,400 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 126 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water has $12800 highest and $103 lowest target. $115’s average target is -7.42% below currents $124.22 stock price. American Water had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 27. Bank of America maintained the shares of AWK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Dnb Asset Management As increased Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) stake by 56,900 shares to 177,000 valued at $789.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 15,785 shares and now owns 52,488 shares. Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Water Works (AWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Water Among Nation’s Top Military Friendly® Employers with Gold Designation – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45M for 14.57 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 47,690 shares. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 1,000 shares. Washington Mngmt Inc reported 3,000 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 36,278 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc owns 32,628 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 45,657 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Com Na stated it has 0.3% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fil Ltd invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gam Holdg Ag holds 30,352 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Orrstown accumulated 4,504 shares. Optimum Inv holds 0.32% or 6,350 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 4,472 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Los Angeles Management Equity holds 16,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 10,733 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $164 lowest target. $184.38’s average target is 10.97% above currents $166.15 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LH in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LH in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.