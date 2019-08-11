Dnb Asset Management As Lifted Its Holding in Centene (CNC) by $990.77 Million; America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Position Maintained by Dalton Investments Llc

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The hedge fund held 337,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 292,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1.63M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 18,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,732 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32B, up from 25,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,618 shares to 27,882 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,745 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX).

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “America Movil SA de CV 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “America Movil On The Defensive But Still Capable – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2016. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “America Movil SA de CV (AMX) CEO Daniel Aboumrad on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Demands Grow Alongside the Innovative Telecom Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5,310 shares to 38,727 shares, valued at $2.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 4,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,177 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 455,758 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Greenleaf holds 6,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 572,010 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 8,708 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 2,614 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.37% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Indexiq Advisors Ltd reported 84,193 shares. Cibc World has 98,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 1.72M shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prudential Inc stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co has 484,222 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.