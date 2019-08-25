Dnb Asset Management As Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Macquarie Infrastr Co (MIC) Shareholder Avenir Has Upped Stake

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 14,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 161,240 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 146,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 594,955 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 16/03/2018 – MIC ELECTRONICS LTD MELC.NS SAYS NCLT, HYDERABAD BENCH ADMITTED REFERENCE FOR INITIATION OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS AGAINST CO; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquari

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 475 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 54,455 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50B, up from 53,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 3.47M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 571,929 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Bamco Incorporated Ny owns 1.06M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,644 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 0.1% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 78,371 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,934 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Llc invested in 2% or 1.60 million shares. 268 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Pacific Invest Com invested in 8,199 shares. Hartford Mgmt Communication holds 32,106 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 994,109 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 25,680 are owned by Gamble Jones Counsel. Proshare Advsr Ltd invested in 0.08% or 214,442 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1,248 shares to 29,537 shares, valued at $2.77 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 12,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,765 shares, and cut its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $28,990 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 20,362 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,563 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 625 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 223,061 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.14% or 146,000 shares. 3.37 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 12,103 shares. 26,866 were accumulated by Asset One. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 154,188 shares in its portfolio. Carlson LP holds 0.24% or 322,322 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,168 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 3,624 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 99,498 shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $73.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).