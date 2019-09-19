Dnb Asset Management As Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding By $1.74 Billion; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Upped Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Position By $488,228

Dnb Asset Management As increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 8.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As acquired 25,719 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 316,426 shares with $21.38 billion value, up from 290,707 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $83.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 4.35 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) stake by 19.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 9,389 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX)'s stock rose 1.15%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 57,231 shares with $3.03 million value, up from 47,842 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New Com now has $68.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 5.33M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 4.41% above currents $56.27 stock price. TJX Companies had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 16 by Loop Capital. UBS upgraded the shares of TJX in report on Tuesday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Dnb Asset Management As decreased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 9,306 shares to 167,878 valued at $12.03B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qurate Retail Group A stake by 57,400 shares and now owns 42,022 shares. Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

