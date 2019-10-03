Dnb Asset Management As Increased By $1.48 Billion Its Coty (COTY) Stake; New America High Income Fund Has 0.89 Sentiment

New America High Income Fund Inc (HYB) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.05, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 16 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 18 cut down and sold stakes in New America High Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.30 million shares, up from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New America High Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

Dnb Asset Management As increased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 183.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As acquired 110,483 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 170,577 shares with $2.29B value, up from 60,094 last quarter. Coty Inc now has $7.58B valuation. The stock decreased 5.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 3.06M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 11.94% above currents $10.05 stock price. Coty had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 29. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $11 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 29. Bank of America maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 20.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. The insider Goudet Olivier bought $476,380. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $325,962 was bought by Singer Robert S. Shares for $12.40 million were bought by HARF PETER. Laubies Pierre bought $2.50 million worth of stock. Hughes Fiona had bought 210,000 shares worth $2.06 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 40,412 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. 371,037 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 93,195 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company owns 3.27M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Everence Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 49,507 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.22% stake. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 96,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 291,207 shares. Ls Inv Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 65,522 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 91,111 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 251,726 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coty +2% after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 13% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gucci lipstick a hot seller for Coty – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Coty Inc. Announces the Addition of Pierre Denis and Beatrice Ballini to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “COTY Stock Surges on Success of Gucci Lipstick Launch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Dnb Asset Management As decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,011 shares to 63,417 valued at $16.76B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 3,528 shares and now owns 14,770 shares. Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) was reduced too.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The New America High Income Fund Inc. for 1.14 million shares. Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc owns 81,452 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 70,683 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.24% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 562,448 shares.