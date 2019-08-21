Dnb Asset Management As Holds Position in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO); Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Upped Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 209.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 737,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.02M, up from 352,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 722,961 shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 368 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 20,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 1.06 million shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 15,500 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 422,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,776 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,099 shares to 49,399 shares, valued at $20.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,751 shares, and cut its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).