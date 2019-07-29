Dnb Asset Management As Holding in Juniper Networks (JNPR) Has Decreased by $236.38 Million as Stock Declined; Essex Investment Management Co Lowered Its U S Concrete Com New (USCR) Holding by $2.46 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc Com New (USCR) by 60.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 59,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,670 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 99,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 28,202 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 8,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,078 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20B, down from 92,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 517,839 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. USCR’s profit will be $16.95 million for 11.73 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,120.00% EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com by 114,800 shares to 401,318 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII) by 116,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Impinj Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 105,906 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Polaris Management Ltd Liability stated it has 10,960 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Lc reported 145,012 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt owns 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 70,889 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 219,375 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 27,749 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co reported 379,869 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 0.09% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 268,382 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 57,489 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Com reported 70,350 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 12,204 shares. Citigroup invested in 16,819 shares. Principal Financial Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 154,194 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 20,586 shares to 38,175 shares, valued at $6.71B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Cypress Capital Group has invested 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 22,444 were reported by Westpac Bk. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Horrell Mngmt Inc has 140,000 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co holds 2.90 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natl Pension Serv holds 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 6,508 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 22,088 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 6.07M shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc owns 9,911 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 149,994 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 16,190 shares. Sei Invs Commerce owns 340,219 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 0.02% or 2,550 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $461,027 activity. The insider Miller Kenneth Bradley sold 7,000 shares worth $182,000. Another trade for 10,700 shares valued at $279,027 was made by rahim rami on Tuesday, February 5.

