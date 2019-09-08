Dnb Asset Management As Has Trimmed Its Position in Macy’s (M) by $239.63 Million; Barton Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Stock Price Rose

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 9,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 66,366 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, down from 76,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 12.78M shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99M, up from 44,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H Communications has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,583 shares. Tcw Gp Inc invested in 346,190 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Edgewood Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 3.60M shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Decatur Cap Incorporated owns 12,501 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests invested in 0.01% or 12,308 shares. Crosslink Cap holds 1.82% or 16,200 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ca accumulated 829 shares. Capital Investors reported 1.58 million shares stake. 26,603 are held by Riverpark Ltd Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv has 34 shares. 368 were reported by Exane Derivatives.

