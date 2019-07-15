Dnb Asset Management As Has Trimmed Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Otter Tail (OTTR) Stock Price Rose, First Washington Lifted Stake

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 billion, down from 38,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.75M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 49,381 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 16.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 25,745 shares. Citigroup Inc has 13,963 shares. Pnc Serv Gp Inc reported 13,036 shares. Captrust Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 25,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Savings Bank Corporation owns 10,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability reported 4,950 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 60,340 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,723 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,612 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 194,990 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 30,398 shares. Field And Main Natl Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 1.55% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hightower Advisors Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 72,857 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 42,661 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 5,500 shares. Charter Com holds 10,042 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Raymond James holds 436,889 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kentucky Retirement System holds 13,972 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. The insider MUCCI MARTIN sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million. DOODY JOSEPH also sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 80,649 shares to 417,149 shares, valued at $22.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,861 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp.