Dnb Asset Management As Has Trimmed Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $134.68 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Diker Management Increases Position in Grubhub (GRUB)

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 22,269 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71B, down from 24,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 2.18M shares traded or 47.51% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 68,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 145,799 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 77,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 2.35 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (NYSE:APO) by 1,200 shares to 149,600 shares, valued at $5.13 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85M for 55.88 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.