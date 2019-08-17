Dnb Asset Management As Has Trimmed Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $492.70 Million; Stock Value Rose; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $6.96 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 337,297 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 69,802 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 billion, down from 75,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 820,633 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 394,169 shares to 414,377 shares, valued at $143.75 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 214,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank holds 0% or 50,377 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Coe Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Webster Financial Bank N A owns 1,749 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). New York-based Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 1.04 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fin Pro owns 250 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has 0.17% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 125,415 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.74% or 125,956 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $305,234 were bought by Baker James C on Friday, June 28.