Dnb Asset Management As Has Raised Noble Energy (NBL) Stake; 5 Analysts Covering D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

Dnb Asset Management As increased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 74.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As acquired 658,221 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 1.54 million shares with $38.12 billion value, up from 883,344 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 4.21M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5600 highest and $41 lowest target. $49.71’s average target is 4.10% above currents $47.75 stock price. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. BTIG Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Monday, March 25. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Susquehanna downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. See D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $45.0000 52.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $49 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $53 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $44 New Target: $49 Maintain

Among 10 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Noble Energy has $41 highest and $26 lowest target. $33’s average target is 53.42% above currents $21.51 stock price. Noble Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 82,129 shares. 996 were accumulated by Nomura. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has 140,300 shares. 36,367 were reported by Van Eck Assoc. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 659,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arosa Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2.44% or 547,300 shares. Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa holds 36,767 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fdx stated it has 10,678 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 25,500 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii has 22,692 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.16% or 47,797 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 16,925 shares to 379,706 valued at $20.24 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) stake by 1,046 shares and now owns 35,444 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Noble Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Israel anti-trust regulator OK’s Egyptian pipeline deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “D.R. Horton: A True Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $17.66 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold D.R. Horton, Inc. shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0.18% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 150,882 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 14,932 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 95,574 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 30,632 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 390 shares. Shaker Investments Oh stated it has 46,087 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Prescott Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.47% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 55,810 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 719,801 shares. Long Pond Lp has 17.8% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 12.34 million shares. Account Limited Com holds 3.47% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 92,525 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1,155 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 610,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 4,993 shares.