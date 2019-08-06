Dnb Asset Management As Has Raised Its Aes Corp/Va (AES) Stake; Sta Wealth Management Decreased Idexx Labs (IDXX) Position By $1.34 Million

Dnb Asset Management As increased Aes Corp/Va (AES) stake by 52.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As acquired 58,500 shares as Aes Corp/Va (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 170,500 shares with $3.08 billion value, up from 112,000 last quarter. Aes Corp/Va now has $11.14B valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 4.35 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 82.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 1,258 shares with $281,000 value, down from 7,246 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $22.33B valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $260.07. About 624,432 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Communications Inv Adviser Lc reported 12,626 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 971,817 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 25,027 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 55,272 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 19,078 shares. State Bank Of The West holds 15,899 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Conning Inc holds 12,371 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa holds 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 678,421 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 911,570 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 1.99M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cookson Peirce holds 1.55M shares or 2.36% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. $41.58 million worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 8.27% above currents $16.32 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $16.5 target.

Dnb Asset Management As decreased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 2,555 shares to 27,636 valued at $533.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 641,496 shares and now owns 401,463 shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was reduced too.

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc stake by 60,797 shares to 75,520 valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SUB) stake by 21,766 shares and now owns 25,188 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

