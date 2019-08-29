Dnb Asset Management As Has Lifted Its Stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by $13.17 Billion; Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Its Lear (LEA) Holding by $710,370 as Stock Declined

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 289,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78B, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.70% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $108.06. About 128,794 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Ally Fincl has invested 0.39% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 170 were reported by Motco. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 96,171 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 34,153 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial owns 19,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meeder Asset Inc has 7,956 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Trust invested in 304 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 94,155 shares. Johnson Finance accumulated 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 141,329 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,852 were accumulated by Advisory Service Lc. North Amer Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 5,285 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 194,432 shares to 429,530 shares, valued at $15.50 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd by 4,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,910 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalances Due to Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 91,837 shares to 284,479 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 94,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,255 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.24% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 204,012 shares. Atlanta L L C holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 0.13% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,201 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 260,790 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 7,675 shares. California-based Skba Capital Mgmt has invested 1.47% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Alps Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Basswood Capital Management Lc reported 122,244 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 43,951 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 11,590 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,730 shares. 4,436 are held by North Star Invest Management. Pitcairn Communications invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lear Captures Four JD Power Seat Quality Awards – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear’s Valuation Results In A Clutch Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.