Dnb Asset Management As Has Lifted Its Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $22.63 Million; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined, Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Cut Stake

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 436 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 20,266 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 billion, up from 19,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.59M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 18/04/2018 – FoxNashville: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest Airlines flight to return to Nashville; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Load Factor 81%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS ACCELERATING ITS EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 1% :LUV US; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 17/04/2018 – 620wtmj: Breaking: Southwest Airlines jet engine failure kills passenger on board airplane

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chesley Taft And Assoc reported 10,065 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 155,627 shares. Haverford Tru reported 0.02% stake. Somerset Trust Comm has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 688 shares. First Dallas Securities invested in 1.76% or 47,084 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 277,880 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 59,994 shares. Wills Fincl invested 0.87% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fdx Advsr invested in 4,689 shares. Pnc Svcs accumulated 195,836 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.1% or 218,595 shares. Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 2,590 shares to 16,632 shares, valued at $351.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 8,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,078 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $82,257 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.