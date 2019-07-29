Dnb Asset Management As Has Increased Its Holding in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by $18.44 Million; Mckinley Capital Management Increased Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $2.54 Million

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 26,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 234,903 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36M, up from 208,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 1.94 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 412 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,085 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541.05 million, up from 11,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 1.77M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39,780 shares to 314,784 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 17,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,198 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies owns 4.02M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 900,020 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Agf Investments Inc owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 17,421 shares. 6.29 million were reported by Wellington Management Llp. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.63% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.82M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 165,303 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 81,595 shares. Mai Mngmt invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Martin Currie Ltd invested 0.31% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 84,569 shares. 94,389 were reported by Nordea Inv Ab. Nikko Asset Americas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 60,280 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.26% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,089 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 1,046 shares to 35,444 shares, valued at $2.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 275,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,667 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 142 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0% or 9,977 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 106,370 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 10,156 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 16,500 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc reported 10 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 28,135 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp invested in 807,900 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 123,492 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc reported 295,685 shares stake. Agf holds 0.03% or 58,176 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,870 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

