Dnb Asset Management As Has Decreased Stake in Ansys (ANSS) as Stock Rose; Westover Capital Advisors Cut Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holding by $530,550 as Stock Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. It closed at $145.25 lastly. It is down 13.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 14,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 billion, down from 16,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $199.71. About 320,829 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $32.15 million activity. Shares for $3.01M were sold by Sciammas Maurice. $1.65M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Blegen Theodore. Another trade for 72,851 shares valued at $9.52 million was sold by Hsing Michael. Another trade for 21,694 shares valued at $2.83 million was sold by Tseng Saria.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.