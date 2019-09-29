Dnb Asset Management As Has Decreased Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding as Shares Rose; Williams Cos (WMB) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 5,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 38,345 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21B, down from 43,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 1.95 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 94.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 346,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 19,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $550,000, down from 365,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 3,193 shares to 190,903 shares, valued at $24.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Opportunity Fund (JLS) by 59,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 51,400 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 25,098 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 9,289 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 618,214 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1.14 million are held by Miller Howard. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 182,476 shares. Phillips Fincl accumulated 11,198 shares. 16,505 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 2.33 million shares. Peoples Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 258 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 617,263 shares. 158,261 are held by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Pinnacle holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 32,846 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Llc stated it has 9,046 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 690,600 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors stated it has 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Citigroup holds 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 883,617 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 617 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny owns 72,310 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Inv has 0.2% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 54,000 are held by 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Gateway Advisers Lc reported 706,789 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.06% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co owns 466 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 793,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 21,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.74 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.