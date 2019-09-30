Dnb Asset Management As Has Cut Mastec (MTZ) Stake; Shorts at KRAIG BIOCRAFT LABORATORIES (KBLB) Raised By 39.52%

Dnb Asset Management As decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 2.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As sold 23,400 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 981,900 shares with $50.61 billion value, down from 1.01M last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 195,046 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M

KRAIG BIOCRAFT LABORATORIES INC (OTCMKTS:KBLB) had an increase of 39.52% in short interest. KBLB’s SI was 3.57 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 39.52% from 2.56M shares previously. With 5.41M avg volume, 1 days are for KRAIG BIOCRAFT LABORATORIES INC (OTCMKTS:KBLB)’s short sellers to cover KBLB’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.205. About 1.51M shares traded. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBLB) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBLB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Kraig Biocraft: It Is A Sell At 252x Forward Revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. focuses on developing protein based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in the textile and specialty fiber industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $171.28 million. The companyÂ’s products are used in military and police applications for ballistic protection; industrial applications, including critical cables and abrasion/impact resistant components; safety equipment; and composite materials for the aero-space industry. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are also used in various markets, such as medical textiles, geo textiles, defense and military textiles, safe and protective clothing, filtration textiles, transportation textiles, textiles used in buildings, composites with textile structure, and functional and sportive textiles.

Among 4 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $6000 lowest target. $67’s average target is 3.43% above currents $64.78 stock price. MasTec had 8 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. Canaccord Genuity maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating.

