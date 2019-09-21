Dnb Asset Management As Has Cut Its Stake in Udr (UDR) as Share Price Rose; Mcclain Value Management Decreased Holding in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) as Market Value Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 369,846 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 2,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 billion, down from 31,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 5.02M shares traded or 204.15% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) by 10,827 shares to 40,812 shares, valued at $4.70B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 5,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 459,209 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). M&T Retail Bank Corporation stated it has 18,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Aviva Plc invested in 102,307 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement reported 13,123 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 6,027 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Honeywell has 1.68% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 96,190 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 31,522 shares. Renaissance Grp Llc has 0.01% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 4,668 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Llc has 3,602 shares. Alps Advsrs has 14,269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,038 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 102,578 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt invested 0.25% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Zacks Inv Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,649 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability owns 7,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,945 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Vanguard Group accumulated 8.27M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 20,534 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 465,722 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). D E Shaw & owns 224,239 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 34,929 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 7.19 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 10,982 shares.