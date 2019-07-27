Dnb Asset Management As Has Cut Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stock Value Rose, Cim Has Lifted Position by $1.25 Million

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 6,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,802 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55B, down from 75,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 722,584 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd by 476,209 shares to 497,582 shares, valued at $57.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.