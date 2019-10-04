Dnb Asset Management As Has Cut Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $252.15 Million; Shares Rose; American Airls Group (AAL) Valuation Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $811,200

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 8.19 million shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 53,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09B, down from 56,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 1.28 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. $416,250 worth of stock was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. U S Global Invsts holds 4.33% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 257,309 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 205,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability reported 8,235 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 1,222 shares. First Manhattan has 500 shares. Pentwater Capital LP owns 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 169,439 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has 456,812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 515,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 16,630 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 921,525 shares. Ftb Advisors has 530 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 21,130 shares to 73,618 shares, valued at $3.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 22.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0% or 151 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communication owns 77,443 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.12% or 8,919 shares. 836,386 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 2,486 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 2.02 million shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 82,365 shares. Nomura holds 2,501 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 30,191 shares. Notis has 2.25% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 42,229 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 612 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.04% or 1,017 shares in its portfolio.