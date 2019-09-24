Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $26.60 Billion as Market Value Declined; As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Market Value Rose, Greenwich Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 190,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243.33B, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 356,956 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,589 shares to 26,809 shares, valued at $6.76B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 64,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,688 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Run Capital Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,750 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt owns 124,999 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2,759 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 8,211 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Com owns 9,607 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 3.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Merchants stated it has 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hm Payson And Company owns 592,489 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,404 shares. 6,001 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Llc. Summit Finance Wealth owns 2,160 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 2.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Milestone Group Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 8,091 shares. 3,200 are owned by Veritas Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Kistler holds 37,850 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 36.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Share Price Is Up 94% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 98,823 shares to 308,776 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).