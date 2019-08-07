Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Rex American Resources (REX) Position By $2.28 Billion; Opaleye Management Boosted Its Epizyme (EPZM) Stake

Dnb Asset Management As increased Rex American Resources Corp (REX) stake by 38.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As acquired 28,301 shares as Rex American Resources Corp (REX)’s stock declined 13.55%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 102,586 shares with $8.27 billion value, up from 74,285 last quarter. Rex American Resources Corp now has $443.92 million valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 14,767 shares traded. REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) has declined 2.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical REX News: 22/03/2018 – REX AMERICAN RESOURCES’ FOURTH QUARTER DILUTED EPS OF $2.89 AND FULL YEAR DILUTED EPS OF $6.02; 23/05/2018 – Rex American 1Q Rev $120.8M; 23/05/2018 – Rex American 1Q EPS $1.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ REX American Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REX); 01/05/2018 – REX American Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Board Member Lawrence Tomchin; 22/03/2018 Rex American 4Q EPS $2.89; 22/03/2018 – Rex American Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 23/05/2018 – REX American Resources Reports First Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.45; 01/05/2018 – REX Amer Resources Mourns the Passing of Esteemed Bd Member Lawrence Tomchin

Opaleye Management Inc increased Epizyme Inc (EPZM) stake by 21.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opaleye Management Inc acquired 240,000 shares as Epizyme Inc (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Opaleye Management Inc holds 1.37 million shares with $16.91M value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Epizyme Inc now has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 677,355 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD

Opaleye Management Inc decreased Zymeworks Inc stake by 50,000 shares to 55,000 valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 1.10 million shares. Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme has $28 highest and $14 lowest target. $20.17’s average target is 71.81% above currents $11.74 stock price. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $14 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 1.75M shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Inc Pcl has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.77 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 82,048 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 915 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 69,472 shares. Invesco holds 17,741 shares. Cwm Lc owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 250 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 77,714 shares. Woodstock reported 37,079 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tekla Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.15% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Primecap Management Ca holds 10.25M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 23,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

