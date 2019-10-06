Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Its Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holding by $6.69 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Upped Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $503,040; Market Valuation Declined

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 101 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 14,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $930.61 million, up from 13,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 823,834 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 12,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 296,378 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, up from 283,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 14.48 million shares traded or 47.85% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.46% or 61,639 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 32,993 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 25,870 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested in 4,043 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,137 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Lc has 7,611 shares. Kj Harrison & Incorporated holds 19,200 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company holds 23,518 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 14,926 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc. Prescott Group Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bp Plc has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Vanguard Gp holds 12.45M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 99 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc by 2,040 shares to 123,349 shares, valued at $23.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,110 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,811 shares to 542,976 shares, valued at $45.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,994 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.