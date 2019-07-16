Dnb Asset Management As Decreased Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $109.33 Million; Share Price Declined; As Hexcel (HXL) Stock Declined, Markel Upped Its Position

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 billion, down from 25,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 631,743 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Markel Corp increased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 134,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 150,680 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd has 1.83% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 2.77 million shares. 240,804 are held by Parametric Associates. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company stated it has 2,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mckinley Cap Ltd Delaware reported 1,511 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 32,140 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hood River Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 322,464 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 16,524 shares stake. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 10,202 shares stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 20,971 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bankshares And Comm has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Voya Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 4,266 shares.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hexcel Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hexcel Completes Acquisition of ARC Technologies – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hexcel Board of Directors Appoints Jeffrey C. Campbell as Lead Director – GlobeNewswire” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Hexcel Corporation: This Overlooked Tech Stock Is Shooting for the Moon – Profit Confidential” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Driverless Cars, It’s Flying Cars That Are About To Disrupt The Trillion Dollar Transport Industry. And… What’s In Store For Next Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Which Security Stock Could be the Fortinet (FTNT) of 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortinet: High-Growth Potential In SD-WAN – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23 million for 70.62 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10,451 shares to 29,116 shares, valued at $6.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 13,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).