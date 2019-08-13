Dnb Asset Management As Cut Juniper Networks (JNPR) Position by $236.38 Million; Stock Declined; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 48,941 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 8,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 83,078 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 billion, down from 92,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 646,975 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 717 shares to 40,349 shares, valued at $7.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.79 million for 15.71 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.