Dnb Asset Management As Cut Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $1.03 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Artal Group Sa Has Cut Its Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) by $2.58 Million

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 8,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 162,544 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.65B, down from 171,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01M shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.45M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 406,237 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.26 EPS, down 48.24% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.26 actual EPS reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC sold 62,500 shares worth $6.37M.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.