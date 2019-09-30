Dnb Asset Management As Cut Its Holding in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by $900.29 Million; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake Raised by Glazer Capital Llc

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 259,384 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 35,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 56,736 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42B, down from 92,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 255,264 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 590,636 shares. Scotia Capital has 46,688 shares. 528,668 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 14,868 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc. Motco has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 3.55% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 6.29M shares. Catalyst Advisors Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.18% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 174,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rr Lp, New York-based fund reported 1.47M shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. 22,467 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,100 shares to 18,904 shares, valued at $3.25 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 5,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. Shares for $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300. Shares for $49,902 were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62M for 16.60 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 235,146 shares to 349,798 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp by 453,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,922 shares, and cut its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp.