Dnb Asset Management As Continues to Hold Stake in General Electric Co (GE); Regional Management (RM) Stock Value Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $314,080

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 12,080 shares as the company's stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 243,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 231,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 58,046 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 64,661 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 billion, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.30 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $132,890 was made by Beck Robert William on Wednesday, August 14. $1.49M worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C..

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,753 are owned by Sun Life. Parametric Llc invested in 0% or 39,387 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 57 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 14,137 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 39,352 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 55,441 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 71,513 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 73,118 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 12,843 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 35,594 shares. 48,734 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Signia Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.62% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.01% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) or 9,805 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 156,634 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Regional Management Corp. Announces Executive Management Transition – Business Wire" on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Regional Management Corp. Announces Appointment of Robert W. Beck as New Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire" published on July 16, 2019

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance" on September 07, 2019

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc by 2,040 shares to 123,349 shares, valued at $23.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,153 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).