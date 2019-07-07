Dnb Asset Management As Continues to Hold Holding in Symantec (SYMC); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Trimmed by $3.56 Million Its Position

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 50,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 billion, up from 80,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 11.37M shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $84.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. The insider Kapuria Samir sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Plc by 1,272 shares to 179,052 shares, valued at $9.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,931 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

