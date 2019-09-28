Dnb Asset Management As Boosted By $1.09 Billion Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position; Standex International (SXI) SI Increased By 9.4%

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) had an increase of 9.4% in short interest. SXI’s SI was 186,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.4% from 170,200 shares previously. With 74,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)’s short sellers to cover SXI’s short positions. The SI to Standex International Corporation’s float is 1.5%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 66,293 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Dnb Asset Management As increased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 2.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As acquired 9,902 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 438,658 shares with $48.10 billion value, up from 428,756 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $311.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,296 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability. 27,535 are owned by Horizon Investments Lc. Perkins Coie reported 37,675 shares. 412,828 were reported by Armstrong Henry H Assocs. Trust Comm Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 6,010 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.38M shares. Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer Research And reported 71,540 shares. Kopp Invest Llc holds 5,866 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 622,529 are held by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Amer International Group Inc reported 4.99 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 217,360 shares. Connable Office Incorporated invested in 29,244 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company owns 163,938 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “2 P&G executives among 50 most powerful women on Fortune list – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Dnb Asset Management As decreased Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 11,942 shares to 195,481 valued at $27.30B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 5,819 shares and now owns 94,413 shares. Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Standex International Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SXI) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Standex International Corporation’s (NYSE:SXI) ROE Of 11% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Standex International Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 0.20% more from 10.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn, California-based fund reported 70,824 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 4,307 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 1,615 shares. Blackrock invested in 1.88M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 43,389 shares stake. Invesco owns 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 27,927 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt holds 0.02% or 720 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). S&Co holds 0.02% or 3,050 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 4,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 400 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 5,069 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested in 0.02% or 619,754 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 12,215 shares.