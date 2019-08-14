DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Reaches $44.01 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at COPPERBANK RES ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CPPKF) Raised By 576.92%

The stock of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.99% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 116,900 shares traded. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 30.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 05/03/2018 DMC Global Chairman Gerard Munera to Retire; Independent Director David Aldous to Assume Role of Chairman; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.70; 05/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DAVID ALDOUS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN FOLLOWING COMPANY’S MAY ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – DMC Global 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 22/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Price Increase on Perforating Carriers to Offset Impact of Steel and Aluminum Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY SALES $290 MLN TO $305 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $30 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ DMC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOM); 19/04/2018 – DMC Global Issues Letter to Stockholders From CEO Kevin Longe; 22/03/2018 – DMC Global Prices on DynaStage Systems Seen Up 3.5%-5%, Carrier Prices Seen Up 10%-15%The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $644.58 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $40.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BOOM worth $51.57M less.

COPPERBANK RES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) had an increase of 576.92% in short interest. CPPKF’s SI was 8,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 576.92% from 1,300 shares previously. With 50,900 avg volume, 0 days are for COPPERBANK RES CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CPPKF)’s short sellers to cover CPPKF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.42% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0424. About 12,500 shares traded. CopperBank Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Sidoti maintained the shares of BOOM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: BOOM,ENG,EC,PACD – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buying the E-Sports Boom – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Mutual Funds to Ride the AI Boom – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Apt to Hold Welltower (WELL) in Your Portfolio Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BOOM’s profit will be $11.72 million for 13.75 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by DMC Global Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.62% negative EPS growth.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $644.58 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.