DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Reaches $38.11 After 6.00% Down Move; Soliton (SOLY) Shorts Lowered By 32.86%

The stock of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.58% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 173,533 shares traded. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 30.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 Sales $290M-$305M; 19/04/2018 – DMC Global Issues Letter to Stockholders From CEO Kevin Longe; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – KUTA SAID TOTAL DEBT IS ANTICIPATED TO PEAK AT APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN DURING 2018; 08/03/2018 – DMC Global 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 15/03/2018 – DMC Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 22/03/2018 – DMC Global Prices on DynaStage Systems Seen Up 3.5%-5%, Carrier Prices Seen Up 10%-15%; 05/03/2018 – DMC Global: Independent Director David Aldous to Assume Role of Chmn; 06/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Favorable Ruling in Defense Against Patent Infringement Action Brought by GEODynamics; US Patent Trial and Appeals Board Determines GEODynamics’ Claims Unpatentable; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $30 MLNThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $558.16M company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $35.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BOOM worth $33.49M less.

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) had a decrease of 32.86% in short interest. SOLY’s SI was 272,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 32.86% from 405,700 shares previously. With 1.64M avg volume, 0 days are for Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s short sellers to cover SOLY’s short positions. The SI to Soliton Inc’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 77,004 shares traded. Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BOOM’s profit will be $11.72M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by DMC Global Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.62% negative EPS growth.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $558.16 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

