DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Analysts See $0.80 EPS; Regional Management (RM)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. BOOM’s profit would be $11.56M giving it 12.03 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, DMC Global Inc.’s analysts see -31.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 350,287 shares traded or 3.33% up from the average. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 30.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 22/03/2018 – DMC Global Prices on DynaStage Systems Seen Up 3.5%-5%, Carrier Prices Seen Up 10%-15%; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 Sales $290M-$305M; 06/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Favorable Ruling in Defense Against Patent Infringement Action Brought by GEODynamics; US Patent Trial and Appeals Board Determines GEODynamics’ Claims Unpatentable; 08/03/2018 – DMC Global 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ DMC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOM); 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $30 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DMC Global Issues Letter to Stockholders From CEO Kevin Longe; 08/03/2018 – DMC Global 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70

Regional Management Corp (RM) investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 39 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 35 trimmed and sold stock positions in Regional Management Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 9.63 million shares, down from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Regional Management Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 29 Increased: 28 New Position: 11.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $556.39 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 10.97 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 5.61% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. for 243,106 shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 140,438 shares or 4.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 2.34% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The California-based Pacific Global Investment Management Co has invested 0.31% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 59,326 shares.

Analysts await Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 16.47% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.85 per share. RM’s profit will be $11.37M for 6.73 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Regional Management Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.43% EPS growth.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $305.87 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.

