DMC Global (BOOM) to pay $0.13 on Oct 15, 2019; FERGUSON PLC NEW ORDINARY SHARES (WOSCF) Shorts Increased By 6.18%

FERGUSON PLC NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WOSCF) had an increase of 6.18% in short interest. WOSCF’s SI was 398,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.18% from 375,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3989 days are for FERGUSON PLC NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WOSCF)’s short sellers to cover WOSCF’s short positions. It closed at $77.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. DMC Global Inc’s current price of $47.35 translates into 0.26% yield. DMC Global Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 256,003 shares traded. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 30.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 05/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DAVID ALDOUS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN FOLLOWING COMPANY’S MAY ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 22/03/2018 – DMC Global Prices on DynaStage Systems Seen Up 3.5%-5%, Carrier Prices Seen Up 10%-15%; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $30 MLN; 05/03/2018 DMC Global Chairman Gerard Munera to Retire; Independent Director David Aldous to Assume Role of Chairman; 20/04/2018 – DJ DMC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOM); 08/03/2018 – DMC Global 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 Sales $290M-$305M; 19/04/2018 – DMC Global Issues Letter to Stockholders From CEO Kevin Longe

More notable recent DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is DMC Global (BOOM) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors Now? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. oil and gas jobs fall as shale boom cools – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Samurai, Ninja loans boom as Japan banks hunt for yield – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 09/04/2019: BOOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $637.45 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Among 2 analysts covering DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global Inc has $79 highest and $50 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 36.22% above currents $47.35 stock price. DMC Global Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Roth Capital maintained DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) rating on Friday, March 22. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $50 target.

