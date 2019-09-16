DMC Global (BOOM) to pay $0.13 on Oct 15, 2019; Delphi Management Has Lifted Its Sanmina Sci (SANM) Holding

Delphi Management Inc increased Sanmina Sci Corp (SANM) stake by 29.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc acquired 10,170 shares as Sanmina Sci Corp (SANM)’s stock declined 5.59%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 44,992 shares with $1.36 million value, up from 34,822 last quarter. Sanmina Sci Corp now has $2.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 309,666 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. DMC Global Inc's current price of $47.01 translates into 0.27% yield. DMC Global Inc's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 303,678 shares traded. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 30.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $688.51 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Among 2 analysts covering DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global Inc has $79 highest and $50 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 37.20% above currents $47.01 stock price. DMC Global Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the shares of BOOM in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Delphi Management Inc decreased Chubb Limited stake by 2,082 shares to 9,750 valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) stake by 16,801 shares and now owns 59,122 shares. Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) was reduced too.