DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Comparison side by side

Both DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH Holdings Corp. 6 0.37 N/A 0.68 7.11 ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see DLH Holdings Corp. and ShiftPixy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH Holdings Corp. 0.00% 15.7% 10% ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 299.1% -104.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DLH Holdings Corp. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival ShiftPixy Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. DLH Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ShiftPixy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DLH Holdings Corp. and ShiftPixy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 ShiftPixy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DLH Holdings Corp.’s upside potential is 93.21% at a $8.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DLH Holdings Corp. and ShiftPixy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 5.9%. Insiders owned 2.8% of DLH Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.5% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DLH Holdings Corp. -9.94% -4.95% -23.81% -3.81% -12.73% 3.23% ShiftPixy Inc. 12.76% -0.02% -41.17% -62.12% -83.05% -71.75%

For the past year DLH Holdings Corp. has 3.23% stronger performance while ShiftPixy Inc. has -71.75% weaker performance.

Summary

DLH Holdings Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ShiftPixy Inc.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veteransÂ’ health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies, including the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense, and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.