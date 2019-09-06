DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Comparing side by side

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY), both competing one another are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH Holdings Corp. 5 0.35 N/A 0.68 7.11 ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DLH Holdings Corp. and ShiftPixy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH Holdings Corp. 0.00% 15.7% 10% ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 299.1% -104.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DLH Holdings Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor ShiftPixy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. DLH Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ShiftPixy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DLH Holdings Corp. and ShiftPixy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 5.9%. DLH Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of ShiftPixy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DLH Holdings Corp. -9.94% -4.95% -23.81% -3.81% -12.73% 3.23% ShiftPixy Inc. 12.76% -0.02% -41.17% -62.12% -83.05% -71.75%

For the past year DLH Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while ShiftPixy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DLH Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ShiftPixy Inc.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veteransÂ’ health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies, including the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense, and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.