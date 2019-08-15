Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $500,850; Teton Advisors Upped Avid Technology (AVID) Stake

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $201.4. About 23.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 44.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 260,042 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 180,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 224,414 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 31/05/2018 – Avid Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Business Performance; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 13/03/2018 – Avid Sports Solutions Embraced by Top Collegiate Athletic Programs Across the Country; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC -; 26/04/2018 – Avid Transforms TV News Production for RTS Senegal Africa; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – GREW TOTAL REVENUE BACKLOG TO $536.1 MLN AS OF END OF 2017, UP 25% FROM $429.3 MLN YEAR PRIOR; 26/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has invested 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 80,637 are held by Nbt Bank N A New York. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc owns 4.36M shares. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsrs Lc has 2.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 4,258 shares. Rdl Fincl Incorporated reported 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 23.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 8.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgestream Partners Lp has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 42,248 are owned by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Boston Family Office Lc owns 141,094 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Guardian Inv Mgmt holds 5.53% or 33,647 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 6.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 304,327 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Gabelli Funds Limited reported 208,020 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). 10,168 are held by Heritage Corp. Spark Invest Management Llc holds 0.01% or 19,032 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Jump Trading Limited owns 23,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.03% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Barclays Pcl has 17,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0.01% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Geode Management Limited Co has 466,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 42,053 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 234,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 26,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,600 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp Com.