Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Boosted Its Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (ERIC) Stake by $441,990; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (ERIC) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 49,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 100,850 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $958,000, up from 51,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 5.14M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 19,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 280,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, down from 300,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 673,346 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – REACHES AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-YEAR RENEWALS OF 34 FOX AFFILIATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Reaches Agreement for Multi-Yr Renewals of 34 Fox Affiliations; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES POST-TAX PROCEEDS OF ~$1.4B FOR DIVESTED STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Com reported 0% stake. Legal & General Grp Public Limited invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc owns 15,000 shares. 939,594 were reported by Invesco. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0.05% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 14,604 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Swiss National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 123,750 shares. Asset Mgmt One, Japan-based fund reported 9,060 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 45,975 were accumulated by Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company owns 4,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc has invested 0.17% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Weber Alan W holds 180,000 shares.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 31.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,458 shares to 106,164 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 29,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.