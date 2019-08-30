Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; Segment Wealth Management Stake In Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Was Has Upped

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $209.13. About 4.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 5,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 47,675 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 42,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 373,178 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,724 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

