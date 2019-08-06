Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Lowered Position in Stryker (SYK) by $499,592; Salzhauer Michael Has Trimmed Position in Citigroup (C) by $3.53 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 47,962 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 50,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $205.66. About 1.47M shares traded or 41.15% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,200 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 0.04% stake. 426 are held by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Davenport And Ltd Liability owns 4,367 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Horizon Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk owns 0.23% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 318,528 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 63,140 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Bank N A Mo has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Pinnacle Ltd owns 9,580 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Lc Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 14,253 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 2,600 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 67,905 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment reported 225 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0.09% stake.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $715.17 million for 27.06 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $331.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comms (NYSE:VZ) by 91,432 shares to 147,783 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 63,843 shares to 67,343 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.